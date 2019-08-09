New
Macy's · 21 mins ago
Michael Kors Men's Plaid 7" Shorts
$21 $90
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Plaid 7" Shorts in Black for $21.16. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • sizes 31 to 38
