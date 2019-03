Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Down Packable Puffer Jacket in several colors (Pacific Blue pictured) for $84.99. Coupon code "SAVE" cuts that price to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $157 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from XS to 3XL. Deal ends April 7.