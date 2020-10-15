New
Michael Kors · 45 mins ago
Michael Kors Men's Crossgrain Leather Tall Card Case
$14 $68
free shipping

That's 80% off and a very low price for a Michael Kors card case. (Most stores charge at least $37.) Buy Now at Michael Kors

  • In Greyhound.
  • KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • 100% leather
  • 6 card slots
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 45 min ago
