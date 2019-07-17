Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Windowpane Plaid Sport Coat in Blue/Cream for $87.99 with free shipping. That's $207 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 48
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Plaid Sport Coat in Gray/Blue for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 40
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the DKNY Men's Modern-Fit Stretch Textured Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $78.96 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 46
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Zip-Up Top in True Navy or Sea Coral for $29.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and petite sizes from XXS to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Cotton Mesh Hoodie in White for $93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now
- available in XXS to XXL
Sign In or Register