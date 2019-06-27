New
Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Plaid Sport Coat
$44 $295
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Plaid Sport Coat in Gray/Blue for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 40
