Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale: up to 70% off + extra 25% off
New
Ends Today
Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale
up to 70% off + extra 25% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MEM25" to take an extra 25% off, making this the best sale we've seen this year with over 1,300 items heavily discounted. Shop Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • You must be signed into your KorsVIP account to use the coupon (it's free to join).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MEM25"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Store Events Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Memorial Day Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register