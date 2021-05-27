Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale: Up to 60% off
New
Michael Kors · 34 mins ago
Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping

T-shirts start from $27.90, handbags from $29.25, shoes from $44.25, among other Memorial Day discounts. Shop Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • KorsVIP members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Michael Kors
Memorial Day Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register