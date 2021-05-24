Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Leather Crossbody Clutch for $80

It's $98 under list price, which is 55% off. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors ( Luggage/Gold pictured).
- 18K gold-tone exterior hardware & 1 back snap pocket
- 1 interior zip pocket, 6 credit card slots & 1 front slip pocket
- 24.5" adjustable, removable strap
- 9.75" x 6" x 1.75"
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop and save on a variety of handbags and accessories. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Kerri Medium Tote for $89 ($240 off).
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS69521" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- 100% genuine leather
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 3 front zip pockets
- measures 8.5" x 6.5"
Shop over 5,000 styles of handbags, purses, and backpacks from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Vince Camuto, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Vince Camuto Kenzy Leather Crossbody Bag for $69.97 (58% off list).
That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Orange or Navy
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- 48" adjustable strap
- interior zip and slip pockets
- exterior zip pocket
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
With prices from $2, save on over 600 lingerie and sleepwear items, and it's the best lingerie sale we've seen all year at Macy's. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Bali Women's One Smooth U Ever Smooth Underwire Bra for $12.99 (low by $2, most charge $27+).
Save on tops starting from $25, card holders from $26, sandals from $34, belts from $36, bags from $44, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Charm North South Crossbody for $57.60 (low by $38).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Save $179 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Midnight pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $19. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Baltic Blue.
- KorsVIP members are eligible for this offer. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 4.25” W x 3.25” H x 0.25” D
- 6 card slots
- Model: 39S7XOSD2L
It's 69% off for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Gold, size 5 only.
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- 14K gold plated sterling silver
- pave cubic zirconia
- Model: MKC1112AN
Sign In or Register