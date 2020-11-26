It's $109 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Soft Pink/Gold pictured).
- measures 13-1/2" x 9-1/2" x 5"
- 1 interior back zip pocket
- 2 back slip pockets
- 1 center tech compartment
- accommodates a standard size tablet
-
Expires 12/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $20 over the next best price we found.
Update: The price dropped to $74.25. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In White Combo.
- 3 front card slots, front slip pocket, and back slip pocket
- logo-print coated canvas with leather trim
- measures 7" W x 5.5" H x 3.25" D
- adjustable strap
- Model: 32T0GJ4C0Y
Save $25 over the next best price we could find in any color. Buy Now at eBay
- In Quilted Silver/Silver Tone.
- Sold by luxyvip via eBay.
- 2 zip side compartments
- phone pocket
- 2 slip pockets
- 6 card slots
- ID window
It's Fossil's best discount of the year. Shop for jewelry from $13, sunglasses from $15, bags from $17, smartwatches from $62, and more. Shop Now at Fossil
- Coupon code "JINGLE" takes an extra 50% off sale items.
- Coupon code "SNOWGOOD" takes 40% off everything else.
- Some exclusions may apply.
Apply coupon code "TGIBDF" to save on handbags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Rock Center Skyline Large Tote for $114 after coupon ($114 off).
With over 500 items at least half off, you can find the handbag or wallet you've been eyeing at a discount. Shop designer brands including Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Mercer Medium Leather Messenger Handbag for $102.60 ($34 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping.
Save on handbags from Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and more. Plus, thanks to free shipping, you'll save an extra $8 on orders under $99. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Kate Spade New York Sam Striped Straw Medium Satchel for $62. It's $77 under what Kate Spade charges direct.
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on a selection of 22 gift sets with prices starting at $15. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ralph Lauren Men's 4-Pc. World of Polo Gift Set for $42 ($18 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Save on handbags from $79, jackets from $89, shoes from $119, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Tote Bag for $99 ($179 off).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of 70%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Navy Multi.
Save on hoodies starting from $22, jewelry from $25, jackets from $34, handbags from $39, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register