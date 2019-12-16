Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Bag
$56 $248
free shipping

That's $28 under our mention of another color from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $26, although most major retailers charge at least $111.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by NYCholic via eBay.
  • Several other colors are available for $69.
  • It's unclear if it will arrive by Christmas.
Features
  • available at this price in Pale Gold
  • measures approximately 9" x 6" x 2"
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
