Michael Kors Jet Set Charm East West Leather Camera Crossbody for $67
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Jet Set Charm East West Leather Camera Crossbody
$67 $168
free shipping

It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 18K gold-tone exterior hardware
  • 1 back slip pocket, 1 front slip pocket
  • zip closure
  • 23.5" adjustable strap
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Handbags Macy's Michael Kors
Women's Leather Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register