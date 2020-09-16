Apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" to knock 25% off on a range of styles. (You must sign up for free membership to use the coupon and get free shipping.) Shop Now at Michael Kors
That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available in
Brown orBlack
- leather construction
- measures 8.5" x 1.5" x 7.75"
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
That's a savings of $11.
Update: The price dropped to $9.18. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in White or Chive.
Shop and save up to 65% on clutches, shoulder bags, crossbodys, and more when you apply coupon code "BIGDEAL". Shop Now at I Love Dooney
- Eligible items marked.
- Shipping adds $7.50, but bag free shipping with orders of $99 or more.
It's $156 off the list price and an overall great price on a dress from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in True Navy.
Apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" to bag the extra 25% off. After the discount, prices start at $14. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- You must sign up for free membership to use the coupon and get free shipping.
Apply code "SUN20" to save on already marked down handbags, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- You must be signed in or sign up to see discount.
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
Sign In or Register