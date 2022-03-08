Bundle two eligible styles and score an extra 20% off. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Snag a designer piece for a steal, like the pictured Coach Georgie Shoulder Bag for $139 (a savings of $259). Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Pictured is the Coach Ellie File Bag In Signature Canvas With Disco Patches for $119.40 ($279 off list).
- Coach Insiders bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Look no farther for discounts on designer handbags, from brands including Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Women's Lucy Shoulder Bag for $88.80 ($59 off).
There are 60 items on sale, with deals for small and mini bags starting at $199, crossbody bags from $159, and totes from $159. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Pictured is the Tory Burch McGraw Tote for $279 ($119 off list).
Shop over 460 styles. Prices start at $29. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Sport Top Zip Tote for $214.80 ($143 off).
That's a savings of $391 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 12.5” W x 9.5” H x 6” D
- 5" handle drop
- adjustable strap
That's $5 under our mention from last month and $249 off list today. Apply coupon code "PRES20" to get this deal. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Black or Powder Blush.
- measures 8.5" x 6.5" x 2.25"
- removable zip pouch with 8 card slots
- can be used as a crossbody, clutch, or wristlet
That's a savings of $341 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 11.5” W x 8.5” H x 4.5” D
It's $79 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Brown/Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- silver-tone hardware
Sign In or Register