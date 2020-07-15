New
Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Blue Skies Sale
up to 70% off + extra 20% off for members
free shipping

That beats our mention from last week, which didn't include the extra 20% off; Use code "VIPTREAT" to get this discount. Shop Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • The extra 20% off, along with free shipping are for KorsVIP members only (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIPTREAT"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Michael Kors Michael Kors
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register