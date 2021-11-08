We're still a little over two weeks away but save now with Black Friday prices on handbags, wallets, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on clearance handbags, totes, slides, clothes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Coach Court Tote With Ruching pictured for $128 (70% off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.
Snag this early Black Friday deal and save $279 off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Merlot, Sunset Rose, or Racing Green at this price.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $189 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price increased to $99. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- adjustable strap
- measures 9.5" W x 5.5" H x 2.5" D
- Model: 35S0GTVU6L
That's a $124 savings off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's 70% off and the lowest price we found by $27. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- billfold compartment, card slots, and removable passcase
- 100% leather with polyester lining
- measures 5” W X 4” H X 0.75” D
- Model: 36F9LCOF2L
That's $259 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 100% leather
- measures 8.5” x 13.5” x 5.5”
That's $159 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Prefer Saffiano leather? Search "38T1G5JT2L" and "38T1L5JT2L" to find it.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in several colors (Vanilla/Acorn pictured).
Sign In or Register