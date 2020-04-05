Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on well over a thousand men's, women's and kids' shoes, including new releases and some sale items. Many are at all-time low prices. Shop Now at Nike
That's $4 under last month's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by at least $15 now. Buy Now at Nike
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on clothing, accessories, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on styles from Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and more during Nordstrom's Spring Sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's $140 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
