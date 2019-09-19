New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
MiLocks Digital Keypad & Remote Control Deadbolt Door Lock & Passage Handleset Combo
$76 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $249
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our July mention in another color, and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this deal.
  • Sold by MiProducts via Rakuten.
  • You'll get $7.56 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • Available in Satin Nickel.
  • Adjustable latch with 2.375" and 2.75" backset settings
  • Backlit keypad
  • Audible tones for locked, unlocked, and low battery
  • Intruder alarm activates after 4 failed attempts
  • Fits 1.875" max thickness doors
  • 10 max keypad and remote users
  • includes 2 keys
  • Expires 9/19/2019
