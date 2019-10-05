New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
MiLocks Digital Keypad & Remote Control Deadbolt Door Lock & Passage Handleset Combo
$76 w/ $11 in Rakuten points $249
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago in another color, and the lowest price we could find in any color by $40. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by MiProducts via Rakuten.
  • You'll get $11.25 in Rakuten points.
  • Use code "HOME15" to get this discount.
Features
  • adjustable latch with 2.375" and 2.75" backset settings
  • audible tones for locked, unlocked, and low battery
  • intruder alarm activates after 4 failed attempts
  • 10 max keypad and remote users
  • fits 1.875" max thickness doors
  • available in Oil Rubbed Bronze
  • includes 2 keys
  • backlit keypad
  • Model: BXF-02
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 10/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Security Rakuten MiLocks
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register