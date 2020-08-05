New
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
$20 $34
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "deal14". It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Magnetic Cheat Sheet 3-Pack for Instant Pot/Air Fryers
$11 $23
free shipping via Prime
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Enjoyee via Amazon.
Features
- One chart is designed for use with an air fryer, the other two for an Instant Pot or an electric pressure cooker.
- They bend and fit 6- and 8-quart models.
- Waterproof and oil-proof coating
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Nostalgia Coca-Cola Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$24
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Amazon · 2 days ago
Zojirushi Micom 3-Cup Rice Cooker
$98 $165
free shipping
It's a $7 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be back in-stock on August 17.
Features
- 7 cooking settings
- removable steam vent cap
- BPA-free
- 120-volts
- Model: NL-BAC05SB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics 10-Cup Multi-Functional Rice Cooker
$51 $56
free shipping
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- accessories include scoop, measuring cup, & food steamer
- 24 hours preset timer
- LED display
- automatic keep warm function
- pre-cook settings
Bargain Junkie · 4 days ago
Melnor Metal Nozzle and Quick Connect 8-Piece Kit
$16 $21
free shipping
Coupon code "DEAL5" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- 7-pattern metal spray nozzle
- 8-pattern 15" watering wand
- insulated twist variable jet nozzle
- 2 quick-connect water-stop couplings
