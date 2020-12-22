It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- This game is rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up.
- story-driven FPS game set in apocalyptic wasteland
- definitive edition of the original Metro 2033 game rebuilt on 4A engine for improved lighting, weather, and physics
- gameplay improvements, including superior AI, controls, animation sequences, and more
- Spartan, Survival, and Ranger gameplay modes
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
This cyberpunk mech stomper is free for keeps – a savings of $30. Shop Now at GOG
- includes the soundtrack and a bonus audiobook
- PC Gamer called it a "gorgeous isometric shooter with a remarkable level of strategy"
Sign in to your Epic Games account, then click the "GET MY EPIC COUPON" button to claim one $10 Epic Coupon. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- Use on eligible games of $14.99 or above.
Download or log into GOG Galaxy to see this giveaway in a banner under the "Recent" tab – it's a savings of a buck right now, but it usually costs $10. Shop Now at GOG
- GOG Galaxy is their free-to-download launcher, which can also access your Steam, Origin, Uplay, Epic, and console libraries.
- includes the artbook, two soundtracks, a comic, game guide, and more
December's bounty was just added and includes such titles as Turmoil (a 19th century oil rush simulator - trust us, it's more addicting and fun than it sounds) and Close to the Sun (an alternate universe first person steampunk horror adventure game centered around the work and research of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison). Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- over 25 in-game loot packages and over 35 games available
