Epic Games Store · 13 mins ago
Metro 2033 Redux for PC (Epic Games)
free

It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Shop Now at Epic Games Store

  • This game is rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up.
  • story-driven FPS game set in apocalyptic wasteland
  • definitive edition of the original Metro 2033 game rebuilt on 4A engine for improved lighting, weather, and physics
  • gameplay improvements, including superior AI, controls, animation sequences, and more
  • Spartan, Survival, and Ranger gameplay modes
