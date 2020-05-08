Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Cafago · 1 hr ago
Meterk EMF Radiation Detector
$26
free shipping

That's a savings of $31. Buy Now at Cafago

Tips
  • Shipping may take up to 3 weeks.
Features
  • LED-backlit LCD screen
  • sound/light alarm
  • range of measurements
  • Model: MK08
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Cafago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register