$640 $740
free shipping
Apply coupon code "F72YE" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at metakoobikes
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 350W brushless motor boosts the bike to a top speed of 20 mph
- pedal-assist and throttle modes
- 30-mile range in all-electric mode
- fully recharge the 375Wh battery in just 3 hours
- front suspension
- dual disc brakes
Segway · 28 mins ago
Segway Kids' Ninebot 18" Bike
$180 $280
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50, a $58 drop from our mention in May, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Segway
Features
- shock absorbing tires
- adjustable seat
- aluminum construction
- dual front and rear brakes
- fully enclosed bike chain
Amazon · 6 days ago
Hiland 700C Hybrid Bike
$200 $260
free shipping
It's $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hiland-US via Amazon.
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
Features
- 20" steel frame
- Shimano TY21 7-speed drivetrain
- ergonomic seat and grips
The House · 1 mo ago
Men's Bikes at The House
up to 50% off
shipping from $24.95
Save on a variety of eBikes, road bikes, BMX, and more. Plus, get up to 76% off bike accessories and clothing. Shop Now at The House
Tips
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited · 1 day ago
Macwheel 16" Folding Electric Bike
$450 $600
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BP95Y" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
Features
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
metakoobikes · 6 days ago
Metakoo Cybertrack 300 Electric Mountain Bike
$750 $900
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EBACF" for a savings of $150 off list, $100 less than you'd pay at Walmart, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at metakoobikes
Features
- 500W motor
- aluminum alloy frame
- 20mph top speed w/ up to 40-mile range
- shimano 21-speed gears
- disc brakes
