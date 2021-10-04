That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Daily Steals via eBay.
- message & call alerts
- sleep monitoring
- step counter
- 1.69" IPS touchscreen
Published 2 hr ago
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "29CZYZFO" to save a total of $25. That's $2 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Kospet Direct via Amazon.
- 20 sport modes
- heart rate monitor
- IP68 waterproof rating
- alarms and notifications
- compatible with iOS or Android 5.1 or higher
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's $20 under the best price we could find for a refurb and the lowest we've seen in any condition. (It's also $6 less than our August refurb mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
