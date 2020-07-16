New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 46 mins ago
$15 $65
$2 shipping
It's $49 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- holds up to a 15" laptop
- padded compartments
- shoulders strap
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
LXY Leather Backpack with Charging Port
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "X8S34M4G" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The power bank required for charging is not included.
- Sold by LXYDirect via Amazon.
Features
- holds up to 15.6" laptop
- adjustable shoulder straps
- multiple pockets
1 mo ago
Herschel Supply Company
up to 50% off sale items
free shipping w/ $30
Save on bags, men's and women's apparel, headwear, accessories, and more. Shop Now
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $30 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Prices are as marked.
Nike · 1 wk ago
Bags and Backpacks at Nike
from $10
free shipping
Save up to 44% on drawstring bags, backpacks, totes, and more.
Update: Starting prices dropped to $6.97. Shop Now at Nike
Tips
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Timbuk2 · 2 wks ago
Timbuk2 End of Season Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of totes, backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Timbuk2
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
Sign In or Register