New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Mesh Screen Privacy Tarp
from $31
free shipping

That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
  • Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
Features
  • water-resistant
  • 90% visibility blockage
  • reinforced binding and grommets
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home & Garden eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register