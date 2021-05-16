Merkury Neutro UV Phone Sterilizer & Wireless Charger for $10
Nordstrom Rack · 44 mins ago
Merkury Neutro UV Phone Sterilizer & Wireless Charger
$10 $50
free shipping w/ $89

It's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in Leopard.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
Features
  • sanitation chamber doubles as a wireless charger compatible with most modern smartphones
  • utilizes lab tested UV light technology for a cleaning in under 3 minutes
  • disinfects electronics, jewelry, and more
  • Qi charging
