Merkury Neutro UV Phone Sterilizer & Wireless Charger for $10

It's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Leopard.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- sanitation chamber doubles as a wireless charger compatible with most modern smartphones
- utilizes lab tested UV light technology for a cleaning in under 3 minutes
- disinfects electronics, jewelry, and more
- Qi charging
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save up to $50 on a selection of cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG Phoenix Plus. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Pictured is the OtterBox Defender Series Case and Holster for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $10 (low by $20).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Apply coupon code "55KI599Z" for a total savings of $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by ErligpowhtDirect via Amazon.
- includes tripod & wireless remote
- can be extended between 7.6" to 34"
- support mobile phones up to 3.4" wide
- Model: ZPG-01
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Over 30,000 items are discounted including clothing, shoes, watches, handbags, and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register