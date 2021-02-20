That's a savings of $43 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- measures about 1.18" x 4.92" x 0.55"
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save $10 when you purchase 3 products from this selection of household supplies including laundry detergent, trash bags, scent booster and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount will auto-apply in cart.
- Pictured is the Glad ForceFlex 13-Gallon Tall Kitchen Trash Bag 100-Ct. Box in Gain Scent and Febreze for $16.05 ($1 low).
Save a buck over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- purports to kill 99.9% of viruses & bacteria
- angled bottle targets hard to reach areas
- two 24-oz. bottles
- Model: ASA-178
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- top-rack dishwasher safe
- safe for nonstick cookware
- fibers made from 100% recycled content
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on March 3 but can be ordered now.
- streak-free
- anti-hazing
- ammonia-free
- Model: G8224
Shop discounted items from adidas, Nike, Z by Zella, Beyond Yoga, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a pair of Wayfarers and dream of The Boys (or Girls) of Summer (or at least of warm, sunny weather). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban 59mm RB4151 Sunglasses for $79.97 (low by $18).
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $89 or more score free shipping.
Save on Reebok, Saucony, ASICS, Mizuno, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel-Kayano 24 Running Shoes for $79.97 ($80 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's the best price we could find by $16 and a savings of $41 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Sky Blue.
- 1 duvet cover measuring 92" x 106"
- 2 shams measuring 20" x 36"
- machine washable
