Pangea Holdings dba Meridian Grooming/Lu · 34 mins ago
$42 $70
Meridian Grooming offers its Meridian Men's The Complete Package Shaver & Spray for $70. Coupon code "DN40" cuts it to $42. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Pangea Holdings dba Meridian Grooming/Lu
Features
- the essentials for grooming below-the-belt for men
- trimmer is waterproof and comes with two adjustable guide combs
- spray prevents undesirable odors
Target · 14 hrs ago
Philips Norelco 5000 Series Wet/Dry Shaver
$35 $80
pickup
It's the best price we could find by at least $25.
Update: Shipping is now $2.99, so opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Target
Features
- 5-direction flex heads
- precision trimmer
- Model: S5210/81
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amzgirl Permanent Hair Removal Device
$35 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EAHLGLJ8" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Instrument Shop via Amazon.
Features
- 999,999 flashes
- manual or automatic mode
- 5 energy levels
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Philips Norelco 5300 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
$35 $80
free shipping
That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Most vendors charge at least $70.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- up to 40 minutes of run time and 1 hour charge time
- shave wet or dry
- Model: S5203/81
Amazon · 4 days ago
Nivea Men 3.3-oz. Deep Cleansing Beard & Face Wash 3-Pack
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's about $5 less than you'd pay at your local Target for this quantity - plus, you'd have to pick them up in-store there. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- natural charcoal enriched formula
- vanilla & bourbon scent
- works for all skin types
