New
Meridian Grooming · 41 mins ago
Meridian Grooming x Lumin Men's Classic Maintenance Package
$90 $130
free shipping

Use coupon code "DEALNEWS40" and save $40 on this men's skincare and below-the-waist grooming set. Buy Now at Meridian Grooming

Tips
  • Choose from Black or Sage colors.
Features
  • Meridian waterproof trimmer designed for men's "down-there" grooming w/ 2 adjustable guide combs
  • Meridian 50mL spray (citrus infused scent)
  • Lumin Men's Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm
  • Lumin Men's No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser
  • Lumin Men's Reload Exfoliating Rub
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS40"
  • Expires 9/30/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming Meridian Grooming
Men's Used Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register