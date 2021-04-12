sponsored
Meridian Grooming · 47 mins ago
$40 off $95
free shipping
Meridian Grooming offers its Meridian Grooming The Maintenance Men's Grooming Package for $95. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS40M" to cut it to $55. Buy Now at Meridian Grooming
Tips
- Available in Sage (pictured) or Onyx.
Features
- waterproof trimmer
- odor-fighting spray
- two backup blades
- 90 minutes of fully-charged trimming power
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Paitree Floating Head Electric Shaving Set
$20 $40
free shipping
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "KCQ3K2KK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Paitree via Amazon.
Features
- 3 limiting combs
- IPX7 waterproof
- side burn and nose hair trimmer
- up to 90 minutes use on a full charge
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wahl 20-Piece Clip 'n Trim 2-in-1 Hair Cutting Clipper/Trimmer Kit
$27 $47
free shipping
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
Amazon · 4 days ago
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Trimmer
$20 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
While many stores charge the same, it's at least $3 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$32 $44
free shipping
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
