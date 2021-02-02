sponsored
Meridian Grooming · 14 mins ago
$40 off $95
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS40M" to get this deal. Buy Now at Meridian Grooming
Features
- waterproof trimmer
- odor-fighting spray
- two backup blades
- 90 minutes of fully-charged trimming power
Details
Comments
Amazon · 6 days ago
Paitree Pro Li T-Blade Cordless Trimmer
$12 $30
free shipping
It's 60% off and half as much as our October mention when you apply coupon code "7D7EK3RA". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by R-Direct via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof suspended t-shaped head with R-shaped round edge
- self-sharpening titanium and ceramic blades
- includes 4 guide combs
- 700mAh Li-ion battery with USB-C charging port
- metal body with rhombus texture
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Bic Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's 3-Blade Disposable Razor with 6 Cartridges
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivoting head
- ergonomic handle
- lubricating strip w/ aloe & vitamin E
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette SkinGuard Razor w/ Two Refills
$6 via Sub & Save $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $3 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get the best price we could find by a buck, although most charge closer to $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- designed for sensitive skin
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bangmeng Cordless Hair Clippers
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Use coupon code "D2EQKRMU" to take 60% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Bangmeng Tools via Amazon.
Features
- 4 length settings
- 4 guard lengths
- 2,200mAh Li-ion battery
- micro USB charging
- includes cable, cleaning brush, and oil
