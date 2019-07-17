Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- reclines up to 150°
- leg extender
- heating function
- built-in 8 point targeted massage system
- attached controller
- Model: PP035352DAA
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon offers its Ravenna Home Push-Back Wingback Recliner in Faux-Leather Brown for $215.20. Coupon code "PB15" drops that to $182.92. With free shipping, that's $46 under our mention from last month, $86 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 37" x 29.9" x 42.9"
- hardwood frame
- faux leather upholstery
- Model: P6510C001
JCPenney offers the Colorburst Folding Chair in several colors for $21. Coupon code "BED8" drops that to $17.85. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now
- Amazon charges about the same for Twisted Citron, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Home Depot charges $20.58 for Teal, with in-store pickup.
- 18-gauge steel frame
- double-hinged and triple-braced
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
