New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Merax Adjustable Flywheel Exercise Bike
$126 $159
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Silver or Black
  • steel frame with water bottle holder
  • multi-grip handlebars and adjustable seat
  • easy tension resistance adjustment knob
  • foot cage pedals
  • multi-functional LCD display
  • 220-lb. weight limit
  • Model: S280
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Merax
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register