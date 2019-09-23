Personalize your DealNews Experience
Time to stock up for cooler weather! (Wishful thinking...) Shop men's and women's perfectly packable vests and coats in a range of sizes. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
That's a savings of $64 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find for this selection of Superdry coats. Buy Now at eBay
The best price we could find in any color by $10. Buy Now at Columbia
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now at REI
32 Degrees offers four 32 Degrees Men's or Women's Baselayers for $30. Plus, coupon code "32DNews15" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $58. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
Save on men's and women's sweatpants and sweatshirts. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
