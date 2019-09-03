Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers 12 Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense V-Neck T-Shirts in White for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Master of Graphics x Uniqlo Men's Star Wars T-Shirt for $5.90 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
32 Degrees offers It's 32 Degrees Men's Cool T-Shirt in several colors for $6.99. Better yet, add six to your cart for $30. Plus, coupon code "NEWS30SHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $5 per shirt, a savings of $95, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Lizatech L500 WiFi Smart Doorbell for $59.99. Coupon code "L500" cuts it to $45.99. With free shipping, that's $254 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the 10-Foot Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella in several colors (Beige pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "UMBLA" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the AMZ Security Mini 1080p Spy Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "AMZ1080" cuts it to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
