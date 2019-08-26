Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's up to $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers 12 Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense V-Neck T-Shirts in White for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "RB19" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $150 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black or White for $69.99 with free shipping. Coupon code "LOGI933" cuts the price to $64.99. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $43.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
