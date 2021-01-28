Shop and save on crew socks, liner socks, ankle socks, dress socks, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Hanes Ultimate Men's FreshIQ Men's Assorted Dress Socks 3-Pack for $10.49 ($4 off).
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- shoe size 6-12
- Model: MC10/6
It's a savings of $11 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in White or Black.
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 400 items. Shop Now at Vans
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total of $38 off list. Buy Now at Tanga
- 3 pair packs
- 4 combination options
That's half off, and a welcome throwback to the time before we knew Baby Yoda's real name. Buy Now at GameStop
- It's also available in a DragonBall Z style.
- The Star Wars style is available via pickup only; the DragonBall style gets free shipping with orders of $35 or more, but otherwise, choose pickup to avoid paying $3.99 for shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $6, although most charge over $20. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Available in several styles (Cascades Crew Socks pictured).
All underwear is up to 40% off, but the best savings are on the Hanes Ultimate line, where buying two or more items takes an extra 50% off your order. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Cotton/Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack. Buy two 3-packs to get the 50% off discount for a total of $18 ($22 low).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more yield free shipping.
Save on a wide selection of styles for the whole family. Shop Now at Hanes
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders over $40.
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Good Morning Short Sleeve Graphic Tee for $4.98 ($7 off).
Shop and save on t-shirts, hoodies, pants, and more, for the whole family. Shop Now at Hanes
Shop and save on a wide selection of legwear including pantyhose, control top tights, compression socks, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured are the Hanes Silk Reflections Control Top Reinforced Toe Pantyhose 4-Pack for $22 (half off list).
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured)
That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- The sizes are backordered to various dates in January and February, but can be ordered now.
- In several colors (Navy pictured).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay
- In assorted colors
It's $4 less than you'd pay to have this pack shipped from any other store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Sign In or Register