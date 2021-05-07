Men's Watch Sale at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 89% off

Shop over 1,300 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Dylan Miyota Watch for $132.97 ($742 off).
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $31 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more bag free shipping.
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- quartz analog movement
- 42mm case diameter
- 3ATM water resistance
Shop hundreds of new and used styles, many of which are discounted by $1,000s. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various merchants via eBay.
Apply code "AFFTIX25" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ashford
- water resistant up to 100-ft.
- 41mm case
- Model: TW2R79900
That's $76 under what you'd pay at Fossil direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel case
- leather band
- quartz movement
- water resistant to 165 feet
- Model: FS4812IE
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
The banner says up to 70% off, but there's actually discounts as high as 95% in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Sign In or Register