Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Men's Vintage Canvas Leather Messenger Bag
$29 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $70
free shipping

DrHotDeal via Rakuten offers this Men's Vintage Canvas Leather Messenger Bag in Brown for $35.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $28.79. With free shipping, that's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Today only, you'll bag $4.20 in Rakuten points.
  • measures 14.5" x 11.5" x 3.33"
  • adjustable strap from 26" to 46"
  • large zipper compartment w/ 4 smaller pockets
  • Model: 5895-Brown-Bag
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
