In brief, it's savings on multipacks from several big designer brands. In boxers, it's much the same. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for free ship-to-store pickup.)
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
At a buck per pair, it's at Amazon's all-time low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect this item to ship in one to two months.
- They're available at this price in Low Rise Brief 6-Pack in Assorted Heathers.
Shop over 100 discounted styles. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jenni Women's Mix & Match Underwear from $4.30 ($4 off).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders $25 or more.
Save 30% by applying coupon code "Y5KYHE6Q". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in pants, tops, and sets.
- Pictured is the Grey set for $23.09 after code.
- Sold by MoveMasterUS via Amazon.
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Anolon 11" Authority Hard-Anodized Nonstick Deep Round Grill Pan for $35.98 (low by $4).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
There are thousands of styles to choose from, with prices starting from $14. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the UGG Men's Seton Waterproof Chukka Boots for $99.99 ($100 off).
- Pad your order to over $89 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $7.95 fee will apply.
Save on over 160 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. ($89 is usually the minimum for free shipping.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Sign In or Register