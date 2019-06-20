Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 13 mins ago
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Tips
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Details
Comments
Expires in 13 hr
Published 17 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
2 comments
BlueOak
Haha, thatdailydeal.com might want read their own tag line a bit more carefully since it implies their "low" prices don't actually exist. ;-)
"Yes, we realize our prices seem too good to be true, but they are!"
And they might want to read the print on the shirt they're selling - the word "Sounds" doesn't appear anywhere on the shirt I'm seeing.
"Yes, we realize our prices seem too good to be true, but they are!"
And they might want to read the print on the shirt they're selling - the word "Sounds" doesn't appear anywhere on the shirt I'm seeing.
