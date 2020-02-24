Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 30 mins ago
Men's Sweaters at Macy's
$30 and under
free shipping w/ $75

Save on Alfani, DKNY, Polo Ralph Lauren, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Select items get an extra 20% off using code "PRES". (These items are marked as eligible.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
  • Code "PRES"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Men's Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@jonathanzhu625 Thanks for your feedback. There are items eligible for the code, but we adjusted the wording to make it clear that it is only for select items. Sorry for any confusion!
22 min ago
jonathanzhu625
PRES code wont' work for link! lolz. people don't check?
15 hr 10 min ago