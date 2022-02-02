Apply coupon code "ASH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
Shop kids' fleece jackets from $16, men's down jackets starting at $50, women's fleece vest beginning at $38, and more. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $9.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Bronze Adventure Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's StratusTherm Down Jacket for $50 (half off).
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Clip the 15% off coupon and apply code "5A6HXBVK" to drop the price to $14 less than our mention from last month, and take $59 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In size XL at this price.
- The battery is not included.
- Sold by Yuanou-JP via Amazon.
- 3 heat settings
- 4 heating elements
It's $65 under list price.
Update: It's now $14.99. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
Apply coupon code "DPO" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in 6.5" and 9" at this price.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- polycarbonate lenses
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "SETS15" to save $99 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Sign In or Register