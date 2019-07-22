Macy's takes 50% to 70% off a selection of men's summer essentials. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Fitted Tech Boxed Sportstyle Logo T-Shirt in Grey/Yellow/White for $9.99. Coupon code "DN399" cuts it to $3.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to L
Macy's takes 30% to 60% off a selection of bedding, luggage, kitchen items, and more via coupon code "3DAY" during its 3-Day Home Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for scheduled white glove delivery. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- refrigerated drawer
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
