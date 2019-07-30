- Create an Account or Login
Macy's takes 50% to 70% off a selection of men's summer essentials. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Columbia continues to take up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied with last week's mention as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank discounts a selection of men's dress shirts to $15. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pants in Tusk for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $16. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
