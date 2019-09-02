Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jos. A. Bank takes up to 60% off a selection of men's suits. (Prices are as marked.) Shop for Executive suits from $199 and Travel Tech suits from $329. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Deal ends September 2. Shop Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Men's Modern Fit Suit Separates Coat in Black Pinstripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from last month, $395 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Perry Ellis Premium Men's Sharkskin Slim Fit Suit in Gray Sharkskin for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $430 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Egara Men's Slim Fit Suit Coat in Charcoal Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 25% off select men's clearance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers the Bostonian Men's Armon Leather Wingtip Oxford Shoes in Dark Brown or Black for $48.73. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $81 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Sharkskin Windowpane Suit in Grey for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $699 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Flat Front Dress Pants in several colors (Grey/Black pictured) for $29.98 with free shipping. That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
