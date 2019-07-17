New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's discounts select men's suits to $99.99. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Buy Now
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Perry Ellis Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Textured Suit
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Perry Ellis Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Solid Textured Suit in several colors (Med Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $295 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
