Macy's · 45 mins ago
Men's Suiting Event at Macy's
65% to 85% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on almost 600 styles for men. Shop suits, blazers, pants, shirts, shoes, and more. Brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Calvin Klein, PGA Tour, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Patterned Blazer in Charcoal/Brown Plaid (several more colors available) for $40 ($255 off).
  • Choose pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
