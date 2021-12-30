Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" to save on a huge selection of shirts, flip flops, pajamas, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nautica
- Nautica Men's Classic Fit Deck Polo pictured for $17.99 ($32 off) after coupon.
- Shipping adds $8 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save up to 50% off on a huge variety of men's, women's, & kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, or get free expedited shipping with orders of $99 or more.
These Clear the Rack sales only go live at Nordstrom Rack every few months and are the best time to shop for all-time lows on designer items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Score big discounts on clothing, with shirts $6, shoes from $10, hoodies from $15, pants from $20, and much more. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
T-shirts start at $5.98, kids' beach towels at $9.98, men's shirts at $10.98, and women's shorts at $11.98. Shop Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
That's 65% off list for a savings of $43. Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" to get this price. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- 61% cotton, 37% polyester, 2% spandex
- Model: P03014
It's $185 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
Coupon code "NREWARD010" cuts it to $2 under last week's mention and $42 off list price. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
Sign In or Register