Apply coupon code "JULY" to save on a variety of sport coats from like Michael Kors, Nautica, and more. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
Save 50% off list price for this quilted jacket. Buy Now at Superdry
- It's available in Olive Mix.
Apply coupon code "HOUSE20 " to get this price. That's $289 off list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at The House
- Available at this price in Black Ops.
- waterproof
- hood with drawcord
- removable zippered arm compartment
That's the best deal we could find by at least $4, plus it now bags free shipping. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in a range of colors, in sizes Twin, Full/Queen, or King.
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in 012 Pitch.
- Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- anti-odor technology
Save up to $110 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in
several colors (White pictured) in twin, full/queen, and king sizesWhite size Twin/Twin XL only.
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Sign In or Register